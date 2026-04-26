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Green, blue, red, black: Now, Chandigarh residents to segregate waste into 4 bins

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has officially rolled out the four-bin waste segregation system, under the revised Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which means residents will have to start segregating their waste into four bins, instead of just wet and dry.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:42 am IST
By Naina Mishra, Chandigarh
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From now on, sorting your waste into dry and wet categories won’t do. The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has officially rolled out the four-bin waste segregation system, under the revised Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which means residents will have to start segregating their waste into four bins – wet waste in green bins, dry in blue, sanitary in red and special (hazardous waste such as batteries) in black.

Residents failing to adopt segregation practices could face penalties up to 14,000 under the prescribed rules. (HT File)

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, came into force from April 1 and are now being implemented in the city. The idea is to promote scientific disposal practices across the city.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar has directed the medical officer of health and sanitary inspectors to ensure 100% implementation on the ground, and said strict action will be taken against officials as well as residents in case of violations. Residents failing to adopt segregation practices could face penalties up to 14,000 under the prescribed rules.

Field staff have also been instructed to closely monitor compliance, and issue challans wherever necessary.

“The four-bin system is a crucial reform towards sustainable waste management and environmental protection. Strict adherence is non-negotiable,” Kumar said.

Chandigarh’s performance on segregation at source in recent Swachh Survekshan rankings has actually been a major weak spot, despite otherwise high cleanliness rankings. Chandigarh scored only about 14% under the ‘segregation at source’ head of the rankings.

Bulk generators to process wet waste at source

Bulk waste generators, including group housing societies, institutions and commercial establishments, have been directed to process wet waste at source, while construction and demolition waste must be stored and disposed of separately as per norms.

The civic body has also urged citizens to cooperate by segregating waste at source, avoiding open dumping, disposing of waste in a timely manner, spreading awareness and reporting violations

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Green, blue, red, black: Now, Chandigarh residents to segregate waste into 4 bins
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Green, blue, red, black: Now, Chandigarh residents to segregate waste into 4 bins
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