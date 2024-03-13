Green violations: Ludhiana MC team shuts down cafeteria at Rakh Bagh

In compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal corporation (MC) demolished the remaining statue base and shut down the cafeteria located at Rakh Bagh. In November, the MC issued a notice to the Hero Cycles to remove the statue and cafeteria which was violating the green belt area, following the directions of the NGT. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Subsequently, Hero Cycles, which has been looking after the upkeep of the park, in response to the MC’s actions, decided to stop all activities soon, including the operation of the toy train and recreational games, at Rakh Bagh.

SK Rai, MD Hero Cycles said, “We have decided not to do anything at the Rakh Bagh and are going to shut all the things soon”.

According to the officials of the MC, they can use only 15% of the green belt area for recreational activities.

Sanjay Kanwar, municipal town planner, said, “We are going to discuss this issue with the higher authorities and recreational games and trains will run so that people would not miss this charm of Rakh Bagh. We are going to run it ourselves or give this to some company on no profit and no loss terms.”

During the hearing of a plea of unauthorised commercial use of green area within Rakh Bagh Park in Ludhiana at the National Green Tribunal in February, MC’s counsel obtained two days’ time for dismantling all concrete structures associated with the statue and cafeteria and restoring the green area of the park to its original state.

The application highlighted unauthorised commercial use of green area within Rakh Bagh. The next hearing will be on April 23. The applicant has raised objections to the park being utilised for activities such as establishing a cafeteria, amusement park rides, and erecting statues of private individuals.

According to reports, the municipal corporation had initially granted the responsibility to maintain the park to M/s OP Munjal Foundation as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. However, it was found that the foundation was utilising the space for unauthorised purposes.

During the National Green Tribunal hearing on November 21, 2023, the civic body had acknowledged the illegal status of the statue in Rakh Bagh. Meanwhile, the MC sought six weeks time to file an action taken report against the statue and commercial activities.

The case was filed by members of the Public Action Committee, and the NGT had previously directed the municipal commissioner to submit the action-taken report.