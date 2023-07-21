Ludhiana: MC launched plantation drive along Sidhwan canal

To encourage greenery in the city and for the beautification of Sidhwan canal, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner and MLA West launched a plantation drive from Ferozepur road (near Verka milk plant) on Friday.

MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal launched a plantation drive along Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The project, being taken up under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP), is estimated to cost around ₹96-lakh. It will include planting of 1,600 grown plants (8-10 feet tall) and 8,000 shrubs alongside Sidhwan canal and a few other areas.

MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that different varieties of colourful plants including plumeria, bougainvillea, among others will be planted.

Geo-tagging of planted trees will be done and the contractor will maintain the plants for the initial two years to ensure their survival. Routine inspections will be done to check the plants. The civic body will take over the maintenance after that.

MLA and Aggarwal stated that amid concerns over air pollution levels, it is important to encourage greenery. Working under different projects, plantation drives will also be taken up at different junctions and central verges of the roads in the coming time. They appealed to the residents to plant as many trees as possible in their surroundings. They further appealed to the residents to contact the civic body officials, if they have some locations in their mind, where plantation can be done by MC.

