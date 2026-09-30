Grenade found near house triggers panic in Nalagarh

A grenade was found lying near the wall of a house in Deoli village in Nalagarh sub-division on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area. A police team, including the superintendent of police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, reached the spot and cordoned off the area after evacuating houses within a 50-70 m radius.

A police team, including the Nalagarh superintendent of police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, reached the spot and cordoned off the area after evacuating houses within a 50-70 m radius where the grenade was found.

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According to the police, a report was received regarding a dispute and altercation between two parties in Majra village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Jogo police post. Based on this information, cross-FIRs were registered at the Nalagarh police station following complaints from both sides.

A police team reached the location, inspected the scene, and initiated an investigation. During the investigation, the police spotted a suspicious object resembling a grenade near a house. The police immediately evacuated the area and secured the spot.

The Baddi police sought assistance from army officials from nearby areas to assess the situation, while a bomb disposal squad was called in. “The nature of the grenade, whether it was live or a defused one, would be known only after its examination by experts,” said a senior police officer.

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{{^usCountry}} The police team, with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, conducted a search of the accused’s house and the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police team, with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, conducted a search of the accused’s house and the surrounding area. {{/usCountry}}

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“No other suspicious object was recovered from the house or its vicinity during the search,” police said.

A case has been registered at Nalagarh police station on the basis of a complaint under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

It may be mentioned that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place on January 1 this year near the outer wall adjoining the room of the investigating officer within the premises of the Nalagarh police station. The NIA is investigating the case and has arrested eight persons in connection with the blast.

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Baddi SP Dhiman appealed to people not to circulate any unverified information or rumours related to the incident on social media. “The police will issue updates from time to time in this regard. The matter is under investigation,” he said.