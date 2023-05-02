Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana city petrol pumps hold prayer for victims

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The petrol pumps associated with the Petroleum Dealer Association in Ludhiana observed silence for five minutes

Expressing grief over the gas tragedy that snuffed out 11 lives in Giaspura, around 100 petrol pumps in the city organised a prayer ceremony for the victims on Monday.

Petrol Pump employees offer prayers paying condolences to the gas leak incident victims in Ludhiana on Monday.

Ashok Sachdeva, who is chairman of the association, said that staff at all petrol pumps in the city stopped the operations at 5pm and joined in the prayer along with customers.

“We stand firmly with the families who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Sachdeva said that people and authorities responsible for the tragedy should be strictly punished.

