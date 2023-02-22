Grievances related to Parivar Pehchan Patra’s will be resolved, says Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that every grievance related to the flagship e-governance scheme Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) will be resolved with complete transparency, saying the PPP is being implemented for the benefit of 3 crore people of the state.

Responding to a question of Congress MLA during the Question Hour during the ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha, Khattar said that he himself has been dealing with every complaint or grievance of the people arising out of the PPP.

“Injustice will not happen...this is a matter linked with 3 crore people...let me assure the House that we are dealing with this matter in a very serious manner...every complaint revolving around PPP will be resolved in a transparent manner,” he said, adding the state governments across the country are enquiring about the PPP model of Haryana.

The chief minister said the government had received 3.41 lakh grievances/complaints related to PPP out of which 1.70 lakh grievances which pertained to the annual income limit have been resolved after verification.

He said that if the MLAs have any complaint regarding PPP data, then they should share the same with the additional deputy commissioner’s office or the CMO’s office along with the PPP ID.

Meanwhile responding to another question, Khattar clarified that special allowance is given to the employees according to their geographical location.

The Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed wanted to know why the government was not releasing special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district.

The chief minister also informed the House that the doctors of Nuh’s Nalhar Medical College would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022. Earlier, this allowance was only for doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.

Efforts on to fill vacant doc posts: Minister

Haryana cooperation and public health minister Banwari Lal said that there is a shortage of doctors in the entire state and that efforts are being made to fill the vacant posts.

He said there are 9,047 sanctioned posts and 4,679 vacant posts in government medical colleges of the state. The minister said the recruitment process is underway.

He informed PGIMS, Rohtak has 5,144 sanctioned posts in Rohtak and vacant posts are 2,385. In KCGMC there are 944 sanctioned posts and 459 vacant posts in Karnal. Similarly, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Govt Medical College, Nalhar has 1,062 sanctioned posts and 670 vacant posts. He informed that B.P.S.G.M.C. Sonipat has 1,019 sanctioned posts and 473 vacant posts. In SABVGMC, Faridabad there are 878 sanctioned posts and 692 vacant posts, an official spokesperson said.

Banwari Lal said the special Mewat allowance of doctors and other employees working in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College has not been stopped.