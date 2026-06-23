Grocery shopkeeper held with illegal liquor in Panchkula

The Raipur Rani police have arrested a man in the early hours of Monday and seized 144 half-bottles of country liquor along with a Bolero vehicle during a late night raid in Panchkula district.

During the search, the police recovered six cartons containing 144 half-bottles of country liquor. (HT File)

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According to police, the information was received around 12.30 am on June 21 that Vijay Kumar of Garhi Kotaha village in the Raipur Rani area, was allegedly selling illegal liquor under the guise of running a grocery shop. The informer also stated that he was returning to the village with a consignment of liquor purchased from Ambala in his white Bolero vehicle.

Acting swiftly, a police team led by Raipur Rani SHO sub-inspector Pritam reached the village and laid surveillance near the accused’s house. After some time, the Bolero vehicle arrived at the spot and was intercepted by the police.

During the search, the police recovered six cartons containing 144 half-bottles of country liquor from the vehicle. Vijay Kumar failed to produce any valid licence or permit for possessing or transporting the liquor.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly brought the liquor from Ambala and was preparing to sell it in the local area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly brought the liquor from Ambala and was preparing to sell it in the local area. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered against the accused under Section 61(1)(A) of the Haryana Excise Act. Further investigation is underway.