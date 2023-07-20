Two days after a group of miscreants attacked the employees of a liquor vend and tavern near Lohara Canal bridge in Daba, the police lodged an FIR against 12 unidentified accused on Wednesday.

Ludhiana: FIR against 12 for vandalising liquor vend, robbing cash. (HT FILE)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ajay Jaiswal, an employee of the liquor vend. The complainant stated that the accused carrying sharp-edged weapons and sticks vandalised the vend on Monday. They broke the furniture and liquor bottles. While fleeing, the accused took away ₹90,000 from the drawer.

He added that the accused had come to the liquor vend on Monday afternoon. They had indulged in a verbal spat with the staff over using the washroom. In the night, the accused along with their aides vandalised the vend.

In the incident, three employees of the tavern suffered injuries.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 323, 427, 506 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against 12 unidentified accused at Daba police station. The police are trying to trace the accused.

