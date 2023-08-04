Jammu and Kashmir: Clamour for rotational HODs grows in SKIMS

There has been a growing chorus in Kashmir’s premier health institute Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for the adoption of rotational headship for the departments of the institute.

The demand comes after the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s health and medical education (H&ME) department announced the adoption of rotational headship in departments of Government Medical Colleges (GMC) and Government Dental Colleges (GDC) of Jammu & Kashmir. While SKIMS has been brought under the H&ME department but it is not part of any GMC.

As per the new rules, if any department in GMCs or GDCs has one professor then they shall continue to be head of that department. Whereas, in the departments with multiple professors, the post of head of department (HoD) will be rotated among the professors every two years as per seniority, the order issued in June stated.

The doctors at SKIMS said the HoD of various disciplines has been heading for around a decade now.

“The rotational headship is a good idea. In SKIMS we have senior professors head the departments and they relieve the chair only on their retirements. Some of the departments like endocrinology, urology and radiological physics have had their heads for around 10 years now. Similarly in plastic surgery and neurology, the heads have been there for 6-7 years,” said a doctor wishing anonymity.

Another doctor said the rotational headship will bring in some vibrancy and competition and improve health care. “One person continuously leading a department causes a sort of stagnation, creates lobbyism and suppresses innovation,” he added.

The doctor said the rotational headship triggers motivation, gives a sense of responsibility and enhances collaboration. “It also gives confidence to the junior professors to lead while the senior is still there to guide,” he said.

A senior professor at Bones & Joints Hospital Srinagar termed it as a revolutionary step but wanted the term for three years. “This is a very good step but instead of two years it should be three years as the new head will always take some time to understand the department. Over all this step will make things more accountable.”

Health and medical education department administrative secretary Bhupinder Kumar didn’t respond to calls and messages from HT.

The SKIMS in February was divested of its autonomy after the general administration department of the J&K administration informed that it has been brought under the control of the H&ME department. The hospital administration was asked to submit all matters, proposals and case files for consideration or approval of the competent authority through the department.

In July, the administration asked it to refer all its recruitments, including those related to faculty to the union territory’s recruitment agencies – Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.