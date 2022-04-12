GRP ASI suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday suspended its assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after a purported video clip of him demanding a bribe of ₹500 in lieu of releasing a mobile phone of a tourist went viral on social media.

GRP’s Amritsar station house officer (SHO) Dharminder Kalyan said a departmental probe against ASI Shishpal Singh has also been initiated.

The police swung into action after one Amit Kumar of Visakhapatnam posted the video clip on his Twitter account, tagging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and the Punjab Police.

Along with the video clip, Amit also wrote that his trip to Amritsar was ‘ruined’ after the ASI ‘disrespected’ him for the bribe for his own mobile.

Sources said Amit along with his brother had come to Amritsar on Saturday. After visiting various tourist spots, the duo was waiting for their train to Visakhapatnam at the Amritsar railway station.

Amit was charging his mobile phone at a waiting room at the railway station when it was allegedly snatched by the ASI. Later, the ASI demanded ₹500 to release the phone. However, the phone was given back to Amit, but after ‘much harassment’. Amit had stealthily shot the video in which the ASI is seen demanding ₹500 in lieu of releasing his phone.