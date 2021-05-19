Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GS Bajpai is new V-C of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
GS Bajpai is new V-C of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

Bajpai, who will assume charge on Friday for five years, says his focus will be on making RGNUL a top research institute
By Vishal Rambani
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 04:53 PM IST
GS Bajpai, who has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, will take charge on Friday. (HT Photo)

GS Bajpai has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala.

Punjab and Haryana High Court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha, who is the RGNUL chancellor, selected Bajpai from a panel of three names suggested by the search committee formed in October 2020.

Bajpai will assume charge on Friday for a tenure of five years.

Professor of criminology and criminal justice

With more than 30 years of professional experience as an author, researcher, teacher and administrator, Bajpai is at present professor of criminology and criminal justice (law); chair professor at KL Arora Chair in Criminal Law at National Law University, Delhi; and chairperson of the Centre for Criminology and Victimology.

He has served as the registrar of National Law University, Delhi, between 2014 and 2021.

Bajpai is a member secretary of the Committee of Criminal Law Reforms, appointed by the ministry of home affairs.

Promoting research to benefit legal system

When contacted, Bajpai said that he will focus on making RGNUL a top research institute.

“A university can serve in the best way by doing research on policy issues and submit it, which will enable the legal system, administration, and other stakeholders to bring reforms for better results for citizens. My aim is to promote such research that will benefit the legal system, policy makers and public. I will promote student and faculty initiatives in research,” he said.

He said faculty development programmes will also be priority to create quality human resource. “We need to train the faculty according to international standards,” Bajpai said.

On the task assigned by the Union home ministry, he said that the report of the Committee of Criminal Law Reforms is almost ready and will be submitted soon. “It got delayed because of the Covid lockdown,” he added.

