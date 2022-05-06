Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GST dept raids 2 plywood units in Jagraon, Ludhiana

Published on May 06, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Suspecting tax evasion, the state goods and services tax (SGST) department raided two plywood units in Jagraon on Thursday.

A SGST officials, on condition of anonymity, said, “We suspect that the owners of the units have been hiding purchase and sale documents to evade tax. We have confiscated certain documents and a probe is on.”

The two teams that carried out the raids comprised state tax officers Ashok Bali, Rudermani Sharma, Dharminder Kumar, Rituraj Singh and state tax inspectors (STI) Bikramjit Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Balkar Singh.

The raids were conducted on the directions of deputy commissioner state tax (DCST, Ludhiana Division) Randhir Kaur and assistant commissioner of state tax (ACST, Ludhiana-2) Shinee Singh.

The officials said the raids were conducted under the Punjab Goods and Services Act, 2017.

