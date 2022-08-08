GST scam: Two years on, Punjab VB awaits prosecution sanction against 17 officials
Patiala : Despite numerous reminders in the past two years, the office of the financial commissioner, taxation, is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction sought by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) against 17 excise and taxation officials booked in a multi-crore goods and service tax (GST) scam.
The FIR was registered in August 2020 after the VB completed the probe. But the trial couldn’t commence in the court as the prosecution sanction is awaited. Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, makes it mandatory for officials concerned to pass appropriate orders within three months. But in this case, there has been extraordinary delay, said officials privy of the development.
In August 2020, the Punjab VB busted a statewide tax evasion nexus of government officials and transporters and arrested six excise and taxation officials for causing a loss to the tune of ₹100 crore to state exchequer by letting go goods carriers without paying taxes. The officials were allegedly being paid bribes by transporters on monthly basis, it was alleged.
The VB sought permission for prosecution of excise and taxation officials (ETOs) namely Japsimran Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Dinesh Gaur, Sunil Kumar, Kali Charan, Varun Nagpal, Abhishek Duggal and Ravi Nandan, besides assistant excise and taxation commissioners Vishawdeep Singh Bhangu, Harjinder Singh Sandhu, Harmeet Singh, Haryadwinder Singh Bajwa, Manjit Singh and Satpal, and DETC Balvir Kumar Virdi.
Prosecution sanction of DETC Rajesh Bhandari, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in 2020, and AECT Sukhwinder Singh, now retired, who was booked in 2017, is also awaited.
Official records reveal that the VB wrote the first letter to financial commissioner, taxation, on November 26, 2020, to grant prosecution sanction, and it was followed up by six reminders in last two years, but no avail.
“It seems somebody is saving the erring officials, otherwise there was never such delay,” said a VB official, not wishing to be named. “The delay has defeated our purpose to send a strong signal against erring officials by presenting a watertight case in the court,” he added.
The accused officials were allegedly facilitating goods carriers cross barriers without bills or after undervaluing the billing to evade tax, it is alleged. The transporters used to pay bribes to officials ranging between from ₹30,000 to ₹2 lakh a month, depending on the rank of an official. This came to the fore in phone calls tapped by the VB that worked for almost nine months to bust this racket.
While financial commissioner, taxation, Ajoy Sharma could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, Punjab excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the matter has came to his notice and he has directed officials to give personal hearing to erring officials and take final decision on the missive of VB.
-
3.26 crore land parcels to get ULPIN in September
At least 3.26 crore land parcels in Maharashtra will get a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number by September as the scheme launch is in its final stages. The scheme has been approved by the newly formed government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had given in-principal approval for the scheme. Under the scheme, every land parcel will be issued a unique 11-digit identification number, which is similar to Aadhar.
-
Student held with mobile, Bluetooth micro speakers during MPSC exam
A 30-year-old student was caught using banned electronic device at a Maharashtra Public Service Commission exam venue in the city. He was arrested on Saturday for violating norms prescribed by the commission. The student was caught carrying a mobile phone and Bluetooth micro speakers inside the examination hall at Singhgad College of Arts and Commerce. A case is registered at Singhgad road police station.
-
Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour, accused held in Pune
A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her neighbour in Gultekdi area. A case related to the incident was registered on Saturday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Swargate police station, on February 19, the victim participated in a play organised in her school on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. When she returned home and was changing clothes, the accused allegedly entered her home and threatened and raped her.
-
Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13
The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. It has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.
-
BJP working on Plan B in Maha: Lure Congress, NCP dissidents
Mumbai: With uncertainty over the Supreme Court verdict and hard bargaining by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the power-sharing deal in cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly working on Plan B to retain power in the state. The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has the support of 164 MLAs in the assembly, apart from speaker Rahul Narwekar, who belongs to the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics