Guard flees with 4 crore from Axis Bank’s office in Chandigarh

A security guard at the Axis Bank’s office in Sector 34 is on the run after stealing ₹4.04 crore on Sunday morning.

The office is the hub from where money is supplied to all ATMs of the bank in the city.

The suspect, identified as Sumit, is a resident of Sohana in Mohali, and according to his verification details procured by police, he belongs from Tikkar Tal in Morni, Panchkula.

According to police, Sumit was posted in Sector 34 for the past three years. The office was closed for two days and Sumit along with Punjab Police personnel was on night duty. He had reported at 10pm on Saturday and was to be relieved at 6am on Sunday.

While the cops were deputed on the outer security circle of the office, Sumit was the main in-charge and had free access to the chest.

Around 3am, Sumit went missing, which alerted the cops on duty with him. On searching the premises, they found that one of the trunks in the chest that contained money was cut open. They alerted the bank officials. On calculating, the missing amount was found to be ₹4.04 crore. The bank officials informed police about the theft around 2:30pm.

Caught on camera, hid money in clothes

Sources in the police said that Sumit was caught on camera while stealing money from the trunk. He is seen making multiple rounds in and out with the money. The accused hid the money in his clothes to bring it out from the premises. Police are yet to ascertain as to which vehicle was used by him to flee with the money.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, said: “We have identified the accused and have leads about his whereabouts. He will be traced and arrested soon.”

Sources said police are raiding Sumit’s possible hideouts. His mobile number is switched off.

A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-34 police station.