Guest column | Beyond rankings: Panjab University, its strength and legacy

The QS World University Rankings 2027, released recently, show Panjab University slipping nationally from 32nd to 43rd place and globally from the 901–950 band to the 1001–1200 band. As someone who cares deeply about this institution, I see these numbers as a reminder of how rankings often miss the fuller picture of what Panjab University truly represents.

QS World University Rankings 2027show Panjab University slipping nationally from 32nd to 43rd place and globally from the 901–950 band to the 1001–1200 band. (HT file)

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‘The ranking business’, while useful in highlighting certain measurable aspects like research visibility or global partnerships, can sometimes overlook the deeper essence of what makes an institution special. It captures data points and perceptions, but it rarely reflects the lived reality, historical contributions, or the everyday commitment that defines a university’s soul.

I have spoken with faculty members who have spent decades here, students navigating their futures on this campus, and alumni who carry its spirit across the world. What emerges is not frustration with rankings alone, but a deep pride in an institution that has shaped lives and the nation for over 140 years, even as it battles the everyday realities of being a public university.

Born in 1882 in Lahore, Panjab University found its home in Chandigarh after Partition, rising from the upheaval with remarkable resilience. The university has grown into a vibrant ecosystem with over 70 teaching and research departments, hundreds of affiliated colleges, and a campus that pulses with ideas, debates and dreams of students from every corner of the region. Its alumni tell the real story of its impact. Dr Manmohan Singh, who earned his education from here, went on to guide India’s economy through transformative years. Nobel laureate Har Gobind Khorana completed his early studies at PU before his groundbreaking work in genetics. Kapil Dev, Manu Bhaker, leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Kiran Bedi, and countless scientists, judges, policymakers, artists, and entrepreneurs have carried the varsity’s imprint into every field.

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{{^usCountry}} As one alumnus shared with me, “PU didn’t just give me a degree, it taught me how to think, how to serve and how to persevere.” Whether in boardrooms, laboratories, courtrooms, or on the sports field, PU graduates often speak of the rigorous yet nurturing environment that prepared them for life beyond exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As one alumnus shared with me, “PU didn’t just give me a degree, it taught me how to think, how to serve and how to persevere.” Whether in boardrooms, laboratories, courtrooms, or on the sports field, PU graduates often speak of the rigorous yet nurturing environment that prepared them for life beyond exams. {{/usCountry}}

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Faculty members I have interacted with describe a similar attachment mixed with quiet determination. Many have dedicated their careers here despite challenges. “We see bright young minds every day,” one senior professor told me. “Our job is to ignite curiosity and produce work that matters, even when resources stretch thin.” Several PU scientists continue to feature among the world’s top 2% in their fields, and the university has earned prestigious recognitions.

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Yet, as faculty and students openly acknowledge, being a public institution brings real limitations. Filling vacant faculty positions takes painfully long due to bureaucratic processes. Funding constraints mean we compete with institutions that can move faster on branding, global tie-ups, and shiny new buildings. Heavy teaching loads and administrative duties leave less room for the kind of high-volume international output that some rankings reward.

The university’s leadership has been pushing hard for progress with new initiatives in research, infrastructure, and student support, reflecting a distinct ambition for better facilities, patents, collaborations, and quality teaching. PU is committed to accessible education for students from all backgrounds, not just those who can pay premium fees.

That mission is noble, but it comes with trade-offs in a system that values speed and visibility. Students feel this. Many choose PU for its academic reputation, affordable fees, and the rich campus culture. They worry when headlines make it seem like newer places are “better.”

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Rankings have their place. They can spotlight areas needing attention and encourage healthy competition. But when they become the dominant narrative, they risk overshadowing the slow, steady work of building institutions that serve society over decades.

Panjab University’s true strength lies in its legacy, its people, and its continued contribution to nation-building.

nayarbot@pu.ac.in

(The writer is a former director of research and development at Panjab University, Chandigarh)