Guest Column| Punjab’s water woes: Beneficiary states should share the burden

Punjab is caught in a water paradox as it grapples with water scarcity during pressing times and unexpected floods due to untimely downpours. Historically, late August and September have brought untimely rains, causing floods precisely when the water demand recedes and the kharif paddy approaches maturity. This year, timely but excessive rains have marked the landscape, with the state receiving substantial rainfall, resulting in fully saturated dams, and still more water will be received by the end of September. These deluges are, however, not without consequences.

The Ghaggar’s fury in Punjab’s Mansa district on July 19, a day after the fifth breach at Phus Mandi, the floodwater entered Sardulgarh town. (HT file photo)

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, the rain’s relentless force has triggered a Himalayan water tragedy, causing buildings to crumble and claiming both lives and properties. The miseries of people in Punjab are no less as uncertain water inflows and releases continue their perilous course, causing damage in the river catchment areas.

Contrary to the apparent abundance, Punjab’s water situation is more complex than meets the eye. The state lacks a surplus of water and depends heavily on groundwater extraction to meet its needs. 72% of the state’s total water demand is met through groundwater, with the remaining 28% sourced from the rivers -- Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas. Punjab could meet approximately 75% of its demand if allowed to utilise its river waters, which would alleviate its heavy reliance on groundwater resources. The present groundwater development index (GWDI) of the state stands at an alarming 164, well beyond the recommended limit of 85. Haryana’s GWDI is 134. The Central Ground Water Board has declared over 78% of Punjab as a dark zone against about 61% of Haryana. These blocks suffer severe water scarcity and are critically deprived of surface water resources. Except for drinking water, groundwater extraction is not allowed in these areas. Deteriorating groundwater quality is also a serious health hazard for Punjabis.

Water distribution inequality

Punjab’s water distribution inequality becomes evident when compared to its neighbouring states. The state receives around 12.24 million acre-feet of river water, while Haryana, though smaller in size, enjoys approximately 12.48 million acre-feet. The glaring disparity arises from the transfer of two-thirds of Punjab’s river waters to states, such as Rajasthan and Haryana, that neither share the river basin nor are riparian beneficiaries. These states enjoy their water entitlements on a need-based principle and present usage from Punjab’s rivers without sharing the consequences of their management. They hold onto their claims over Punjab’s water, avoiding the burdens associated with the seasonal fluctuations. In fact, in the case of the Ghaggar river, Haryana objects to flood control and management works proposed to be carried out with central assistance.

Further, Punjab is accused of allowing excess water to flow into a neighbouring country, effectively shifting the blame for the water management challenges. Why will Punjab do that? Punjab’s options for expanding its water storage capacity are limited, as numerous technical studies indicate, and canalization of rivers requires substantial investments, which the Government of India should do as a national project.

In this intricate scenario, the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) plays a central role in regulating water distribution in Punjab. Despite constitutional challenges, the BBMB arrangement has functioned adequately. The BBMB was established under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, though water is a state subject, and none of the three Punjab rivers -- Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej -- are inter-state rivers qua Rajasthan and Haryana. The operational cost of BBMB is shared between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with the latter two being the beneficiaries and associate members and Punjab and Haryana being the member-owners.

Sharing cost to manage floods

In light of this shared cost for water management, it raises the question - why not share the burden of flood management costs as well? The states of Haryana and Rajasthan, the beneficiaries of Punjab’s rivers, remarkably escape the flood predicaments. They enjoy the rewards, but Punjab bears the brunt of reduced water share and the flooding consequences. This skewed scenario represents a blend of political manoeuvring and economic inequity, breeding unrest and alienation among the people of Punjab.

To chart a fairer course for Punjab’s river water management, a comprehensive reassessment - of governance, hydrological/technical, and management is necessary. Equitable distribution of surface water is imperative to conserve Punjab’s groundwater. The BBMB, the Government of India, and water-consuming states should share the cost of flood losses and management. By doing so, the burden on Punjab would be reduced, fostering a sense of national ownership over river water. It will also check and prevent the perceived alienation and helplessness among the people who struggle with water shortages and inundation.

Punjab’s water challenges, thus, paint a complex picture of scarcity and excess. The state suffers from water scarcity during crucial periods and grapples with unexpected floods due to untimely rains. The dichotomy between Punjab’s abundance of water during monsoons and its shortage during dry spells stems from an unequal distribution of river waters.

The neighbouring states reap the benefits without sharing the associated woes. The Bhakra-Beas Management Board’s role adds another layer of complexity to this issue. These challenges need a balanced multifaceted approach that emphasises on equitable water distribution, groundwater conservation, and shared flood management responsibilities. Only then can Punjab break free from the clutches of this water paradox and move towards better water governance and a more sustainable water future. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

Suresh Kumar

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.

