Guest Column| Reading the tea leaves: Marriage in a changing India

Every generation inherits traditions. Every generation also reshapes them.

The marriages that will endure in the coming decades are unlikely to be those built solely on wealth, status, caste, or family influence. They will be those founded on consent, compatibility, shared values, emotional maturity, and mutual respect. (Representational photo)

The recent tragedy involving a young engaged couple has understandably generated public debate. While the courts will determine the legal responsibility, the incident compels us to ask larger questions. Are we trying to preserve an old institution without recognising how dramatically the people entering it have changed?

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Marriage in India is undergoing its most profound transformation in decades.

For centuries, marriage was not merely a personal relationship. It was an alliance between families. It preserved lineage, strengthened communities, consolidated property, and, in many business families, expanded commercial networks. Individual preference was often secondary to family interest. Parents chose; children accepted. Duty prevailed over desire. Stability mattered more than compatibility.

That model worked reasonably well in a slower-moving society where men and women lived within clearly defined roles and expectations.

Today’s India is very different.

Education has transformed aspirations, especially among women. A university education does far more than impart knowledge. It builds confidence, financial ambition, exposure to diverse cultures, and an expectation of equality. Young women today seek not merely security through marriage but partnership, respect, and shared purpose.

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{{^usCountry}} Young men, too, increasingly desire companionship over hierarchy. Both partners expect to be heard, respected, and free to pursue careers and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Young men, too, increasingly desire companionship over hierarchy. Both partners expect to be heard, respected, and free to pursue careers and personal growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Marriage is, therefore, no longer viewed simply as a social obligation. Increasingly, it is becoming a voluntary partnership.

Marriage not merger

This shift is visible across urban India. Couples are marrying later. Many postpone marriage to establish careers. Some consciously choose not to marry at all. Others prioritise emotional compatibility over caste, community, or business interests.

These changes are not unique to India.

China is confronting a sharp decline in marriages despite government efforts to encourage family formation. Economic pressures, changing aspirations, and greater female education have altered attitudes towards marriage. Across much of Europe and North America, marriage rates have steadily declined over several decades, while the average age at first marriage continues to rise. Many young adults now view marriage as one option among many rather than an inevitable milestone.

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India has not reached that stage, but the direction of travel is unmistakable.

Yet many families continue to operate with assumptions rooted in another era.

This tension is especially visible in some affluent and business families, where marriages are still viewed through the lens of family status, financial compatibility, community acceptance, and commercial relationships. The conversation often centres on the families involved rather than the individuals who will actually share a life together.

Money undoubtedly provides comfort. It cannot, however, guarantee compatibility.

A marriage is not a merger. It is not an acquisition. It is not a business partnership negotiated by parents. It is an emotional partnership requiring mutual respect, communication, and consent.

Guiding, not governing

Parents naturally want the best for their children. Their experience deserves respect. But experience should guide, not govern. The role of parents is gradually shifting—from decision-makers to trusted advisers.

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Equally, this changing landscape places greater responsibility on young adults.

Freedom without responsibility is no solution. Independence demands emotional maturity, financial self-reliance, honest communication, and the courage to make difficult decisions early rather than postponing them. Silence, avoidance, or deception only deepen conflicts.

Educational institutions have prepared young people for careers, but not always for relationships. Emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, financial planning, and communication are becoming as essential as professional qualifications. Perhaps these deserve a place alongside academic excellence.

Business families, too, may need to rethink what constitutes a successful legacy. Wealth accumulated over generations is undoubtedly an achievement. But a stronger legacy may lie in raising children capable of making wise, independent decisions while remaining connected to family values.

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The next generation is unlikely to reject tradition altogether. Rather, it seeks traditions that coexist with autonomy. Respect is no longer defined by unquestioning obedience. Increasingly, respect is being expressed through honest dialogue, mutual trust, and shared decision-making.

India has always adapted without abandoning its civilisational strengths. Joint families evolved into nuclear families. Women entered higher education and the workforce without diminishing the importance of family. Similar adjustments will now shape the future of marriage.

The question is not whether change is coming. It already has.

The real question is whether families, educators, businesses, and society are prepared to recognise it.

Perhaps it is time to read the tea leaves.

The marriages that will endure in the coming decades are unlikely to be those built solely on wealth, status, caste, or family influence. They will be those founded on consent, compatibility, shared values, emotional maturity, and mutual respect.

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India need not choose between tradition and modernity. It can build a future where families remain strong, not because they control the lives of their children, but because they earn their trust. All along remaining sensitive to the growing needs and the changes in society.

That may well be the strongest foundation on which the next generation of Indian marriages will stand. kiranbedioffice@gmail.com

Kiran Bedi (HT file photo)

The writer, India’s first woman IPS officer, is a former Lt Governor of Puducherry. Views expressed are personal.

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