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Gujarat governor arrives by train in Kurukshetra, cycles to Gurukul

Throughout his route, the governor was accompanied by 200 cyclists, including his officer on special duty (OSD), Rajendra Vidyalankar, athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and members of the Arya Samaj and the Gurukul family

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday urged people to adopt a simple life and contribute towards environmental conservation, saying citizens should make efforts to reduce fuel consumption and move towards sustainable practices.

The governor appealed to residents to heed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to minimise fuel consumption. (HT Photo)

Devvrat, who arrived in Kurukshetra by the Shatabdi train during his visit to the holy city, chose to ride a bicycle from the railway station to Gurukul here instead of using an official convoy to spread the message of fuel conservation and environmental protection.

Throughout his route, the governor was accompanied by 200 cyclists, including his officer on special duty (OSD), Rajendra Vidyalankar, athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and members of the Arya Samaj and the Gurukul family.

The governor appealed to residents to heed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to minimise fuel consumption. He said that with the objective of strengthening the country’s economy in mind, citizens should contribute to making India a developed nation by prioritising the purchase of indigenous products.

“Currently, 8,50,000 farmers are engaged in natural farming. Through these methods, these farmers have successfully enhanced the agricultural yield of their fields. Farmers cultivating just a single acre of land using natural farming techniques are generating annual savings ranging from 5 lakh to 8 lakh,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gujarat governor arrives by train in Kurukshetra, cycles to Gurukul
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Gujarat governor arrives by train in Kurukshetra, cycles to Gurukul
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