Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday urged people to adopt a simple life and contribute towards environmental conservation, saying citizens should make efforts to reduce fuel consumption and move towards sustainable practices.

The governor appealed to residents to heed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to minimise fuel consumption. (HT Photo)

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Devvrat, who arrived in Kurukshetra by the Shatabdi train during his visit to the holy city, chose to ride a bicycle from the railway station to Gurukul here instead of using an official convoy to spread the message of fuel conservation and environmental protection.

Throughout his route, the governor was accompanied by 200 cyclists, including his officer on special duty (OSD), Rajendra Vidyalankar, athletes from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and members of the Arya Samaj and the Gurukul family.

The governor appealed to residents to heed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to minimise fuel consumption. He said that with the objective of strengthening the country’s economy in mind, citizens should contribute to making India a developed nation by prioritising the purchase of indigenous products.

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{{^usCountry}} “In response to the PM’s call to conserve fuel, he will not undertake any air and helicopter travel within the country until normalcy is restored, and his official convoys have been restricted to a maximum of three vehicles,” the governor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In response to the PM’s call to conserve fuel, he will not undertake any air and helicopter travel within the country until normalcy is restored, and his official convoys have been restricted to a maximum of three vehicles,” the governor said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the Gurukul, he appealed to students to take the PM’s message of fuel conservation to every household. “By doing so—much like during the COVID pandemic—the nation, under the leadership of the PM, will once again rapidly advance on the path of development, overcoming this critical situation,” he said. He said that letters have been sent to all universities in Gujarat, requesting them to observe one “vehicle-free day” per week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the Gurukul, he appealed to students to take the PM’s message of fuel conservation to every household. “By doing so—much like during the COVID pandemic—the nation, under the leadership of the PM, will once again rapidly advance on the path of development, overcoming this critical situation,” he said. He said that letters have been sent to all universities in Gujarat, requesting them to observe one “vehicle-free day” per week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While highlighting natural farming initiatives at the Gurukul, Devvrat said that for the past ten years, natural farming has been successfully practiced across 200 acres of land at the Gurukul and this concept was subsequently launched as a statewide campaign across Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While highlighting natural farming initiatives at the Gurukul, Devvrat said that for the past ten years, natural farming has been successfully practiced across 200 acres of land at the Gurukul and this concept was subsequently launched as a statewide campaign across Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

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“Currently, 8,50,000 farmers are engaged in natural farming. Through these methods, these farmers have successfully enhanced the agricultural yield of their fields. Farmers cultivating just a single acre of land using natural farming techniques are generating annual savings ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh,” he said.

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