3 unknown men fire at IELTS centre in Yamunanagar

: Three unidentified men fired at least six shots at an IELTS centre in Yamunanagar’s Tau Devi Complex near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk on Saturday, police said.

No injury or death was reported in the incident, while some glass doors of the cabin inside the centre were damaged, they said.

The incident happened around 11 am when the staff of the World Edu Scamper Institute came in the morning and two men entered the centre.

Naman Kumar, the peon at the institute, said that the two men had pistols in their hands, while one of them had covered his face.

“They fired 5-6 shots on the glass and left instantly. There might be someone waiting for them outside,” Kumar told the police.

A case was registered under sections 34 and 285 of the IPC and Arms Act at Yamunanagar City police station on Kumar’s complaint, SHO Prithvi Singh said.

The crime teams recovered a total of six empty cartridges. They said that three men had come on a bike and two of them entered the premises, while one waited outside.

An inspector involved in the probe said that the owners of the institute did not receive any threat call before or after the incident, and have not expressed doubt on anyone yet.

