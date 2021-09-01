Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurdaspur man rapes 14-year-old 'online friend', held
chandigarh news

Gurdaspur man rapes 14-year-old ‘online friend’, held

The victim asked the accused to meet her at her house, where he sexually assaulted her and fled when her condition started deteriorating.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:17 AM IST
In her statement, the victim said she had met the accused on a social networking site on February 14. (Representative Image/HT File)

A Gurdaspur resident was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl whom he had befriended on a social networking site on Tuesday.

The victim had invited the accused, Himanshu Bedi, 19, to her home in Jagroan in her parents’ absence on August 29.

In her statement, the victim said she had met the accused on a social networking site on February 14 and had started chatting. Bedi had asked the teenaged victim to meet him several times. However, she had always declined until Bedi told her that he was going abroad and wanted to meet her at least once before he left. The victim asked Bedi to meet her at her house, where he sexually assaulted her and fled when her condition started deteriorating.

The victim’s parents rushed her to the hospital after they returned. Jagroan station house officer inspector Nidhan Singh said a case had been registered against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He added that the arrested accused had confessed and that he was not going abroad but had fabricated the excuse to get her to meet him.

In another case, a 20-year-old man was arrested for raping his teenaged neighbour at his rented accommodation on Monday.

The 15-year-old victim’s parents work as labourers and the girl would stay alone at home while they went to work.

The accused, Mintoo Pal of Dhandhari Khurd, has been arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and under sections of the POCSO Act, said assistant sub-inspector Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case.

