Gurdaspur police bust robbers' gang, arrest 13

Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:25 PM IST

The Gurdaspur police on Sunday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of 13 members, and claimed to have solved 50 theft cases.

A police spokesperson said six of the gang members used to steal household goods while seven were into theft of motor vehicle. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A police spokesperson said six of the gang members used to steal household goods while seven were into theft of motor vehicles. He said 25 motorcycles, a Hyundai Creta car, a scooty, 140gm of silver, two mobile phones, old copper and silver coins, two watches, two pairs of fake gold tops and a gold chain, a video camera, a toy pistol, a knife, an iron rod, and 5,000cash has been recovered from them. All accused will be produced in the court on Monday.

