Vet varsity flags off 2 trucks of fodder for flood-hit areas

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University flagged off two truckloads of silage(fodder) as relief to the flood affected areas on Tuesday.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University officials during the flagging off of flood relief trucks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh stated that such an endeavour will be of immense use to the livestock farmers of the region. He highlighted that quality silage can be stored for many days, thereby providing adequate nutrients to the animals at this hour of need.

Registrar of the varsity HS Banga flagged off the trucks and appreciated the kind donations made by the staff and students of the university. Banga stated that the state of Punjab along with other Northern states of the country are facing the menace of floods due to incessant rains. Like humans, the livestock is also affected as there is acute shortage of feed and fodder in the affected areas and require urgent attention.

Satyavan Rampal, director of students’ welfare, highlighted the crucial role of Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (university unit) in arranging the flood relief in the form of silage for the livestock.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JS Hundal, principal scientist-cum-president of Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (university unit) highlighted that silage serves as nutritious fodder for the livestock which helps in maintaining the milk yield of the producing animals. He stated that 200 quintals of silage in the form of approximately 240 bales along with some medicines will be distributed among the livestock farmers of village Dudhan Sadhan in District Patiala.