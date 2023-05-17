Ludhiana: Vet varsity to research livelihood opportunities in sheep farming

Scientists of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have been given a 232.15 lakh research project by Union animal husbandry ministry under the National Livestock Mission.

In Punjab, sheep have traditionally been reared under extensive or semi-intensive grazing systems for wool production. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the next three years, GADVASU scientists will conduct research to develop a sustainable and intensive sheep farming model for mutton production, with a goal of diversifying Punjab’s paddy-wheat cropping system.

Amit Sharma, principal investigator of the project, said that in Punjab, sheep have traditionally been reared under extensive or semi-intensive grazing systems for wool production. However, their population in the state has alarmingly declined from 2,20,000 to 85,000 between 2007 and 2019, an annual decline of 6.16%. The primary factors behind this decline include the loss of natural grazing resources due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, intensified paddy-wheat cultivation and reduced wool demand.

He added that the project aims to revive livelihood opportunities in sheep husbandry and meet the current socio-economic requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JPS Gill, director of research, said that GADVASU, in collaboration with National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal, has identified and registered “Kajali”, the only sheep breed of the state. It is known for its weight and holds significant potential for mutton production. He added that conservation efforts are needed to safeguard this breed, which is a genetic resource for the state.

Congratulating the research team, GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that sheep can convert low-quality paddy and wheat straw into high-quality animal protein sources. “Given the increasing demand for meat, intensive Kajali sheep farming presents a substantial opportunity for farmers to enhance their income while addressing multiple environmental issues,” he said.

He added that the project has the potential to revive the dwindling sheep population in the state and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities. The innovative sheep farming model and conservation of Kajali breed will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and meet the growing demand for quality mutton production.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON