Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Vet varsity to research livelihood opportunities in sheep farming

Ludhiana: Vet varsity to research livelihood opportunities in sheep farming

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Over the next three years, GADVASU scientists will conduct research to develop a sustainable and intensive sheep farming model for mutton production, with a goal of diversifying Punjab’s paddy-wheat cropping system

Scientists of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) have been given a 232.15 lakh research project by Union animal husbandry ministry under the National Livestock Mission.

In Punjab, sheep have traditionally been reared under extensive or semi-intensive grazing systems for wool production. (HT File Photo)
In Punjab, sheep have traditionally been reared under extensive or semi-intensive grazing systems for wool production. (HT File Photo)

Over the next three years, GADVASU scientists will conduct research to develop a sustainable and intensive sheep farming model for mutton production, with a goal of diversifying Punjab’s paddy-wheat cropping system.

Amit Sharma, principal investigator of the project, said that in Punjab, sheep have traditionally been reared under extensive or semi-intensive grazing systems for wool production. However, their population in the state has alarmingly declined from 2,20,000 to 85,000 between 2007 and 2019, an annual decline of 6.16%. The primary factors behind this decline include the loss of natural grazing resources due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, intensified paddy-wheat cultivation and reduced wool demand.

He added that the project aims to revive livelihood opportunities in sheep husbandry and meet the current socio-economic requirements.

JPS Gill, director of research, said that GADVASU, in collaboration with National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal, has identified and registered “Kajali”, the only sheep breed of the state. It is known for its weight and holds significant potential for mutton production. He added that conservation efforts are needed to safeguard this breed, which is a genetic resource for the state.

Congratulating the research team, GADVASU vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh highlighted that sheep can convert low-quality paddy and wheat straw into high-quality animal protein sources. “Given the increasing demand for meat, intensive Kajali sheep farming presents a substantial opportunity for farmers to enhance their income while addressing multiple environmental issues,” he said.

He added that the project has the potential to revive the dwindling sheep population in the state and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities. The innovative sheep farming model and conservation of Kajali breed will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and meet the growing demand for quality mutton production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gadvasu
gadvasu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out