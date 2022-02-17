Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Stones pelted on procession, 5 hurt in Ludhiana

Tension gripped Ghati Mohalla on Tuesday night, after a procession being carried out in honour of poet-saint Guru Ravidas, a Dalit icon, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and stones. At least five devotees were injured in the attack.

The complainant, Sonu, said they were carrying out a ‘shobha yatra’ to mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti. However, when they reached Ghati Mohalla, a man attacked the devotees. A verbal spat ensued, after which the accused left. “After some time, the accused returned with at least 40 men, armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They also pelted stones at us and tried to damage the shrine.”

An FIR has been lodged against Prince, Kartik, Sachin, Deepu and 40 unidentified persons. With tensions running high, heavy police deployment was seen in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

A devotee, Vijay Kataria, alleged that it was a pre-planned attack. “The accused pelted stones at the Gurdwara Sahib and also damaged the palki. If the accused are not arrested we will lodge a statewide protest.”

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been lodged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting) and 149 ( unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.