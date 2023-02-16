Guv-govt tussle: Punjab govt pushing state into a “constitutional crisis, says Cong; AAP hits back

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aam Party (AAP) government of trying to create a “constitutional crisis” in Punjab by questioning the governor’s authority.

Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition (LoP), reminded chief minister Bhagwant Mann that he was administered the oath of office by the same governor. “Now you say who is he? He is the constitutional head of the state. Tomorrow, somebody will challenge the honourable President also,” Bajwa said at a press conference here. Congress legislature party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal was also present.

Reacting to Bajwa’s statement, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the governor is interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the state government and Bajwa should have taken a stand in favour of the state.

The LoP’s remarks followed the latest flashpoint between Bhagwant Mann and governor Banwarilal Purohit after the latter asked the CM about the process followed to select 36 school principals, who travelled to Singapore for a training programme and some appointments made by the state government. Mann responded by stating that he was not answerable to an appointee of the Centre. Bajwa accused the AAP government of getting into confrontations and not providing solutions to the problems of the people.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also asked the state government to clarify its position on the questions and charges levelled by the governor. “The AAP and its government cannot twist the matter by simply saying that these are all state subjects”, Warring said, adding, “even if these are state subjects, these need to be answered and clarified.”

The PPCC chief said that the CM is answerable to the people of Punjab and not to anyone else, but since the Governor has raised these issues, it will be in the fitness of things that the government should answer these. “There is no constitutional impropriety visible on the part of the governor,” he added.

Referring to the upcoming budget session of the state assembly, Bajwa asked Mann from whom will he take the approval for convening the session. “Who will give permission if they do not consider the governor as the constitutional head?” he said.

AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the national leaders of the Congress talk about strengthening the federal structure, whereas Bajwa favours the governor. “Bajwa has perhaps forgotten that the BJP misused the office of governor and toppled the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka or did not allow the government to be formed despite having a majority,” Kang alleged.