Gym trainer held with weapon in Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2024 06:10 AM IST
The accused, Varinder Singh, who is a Dadumajra Colony resident, was arrested following a tip-off; he works as a gym trainer in Dhanas
A 27-year-old gym trainer was caught with an illegal weapon near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24.
The accused, Varinder Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, was arrested following a tip-off. He works as a gym trainer in Dhanas.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
One country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.
A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 11 police station.
Share this article