Gym trainer held with weapon in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2024 06:10 AM IST

A 27-year-old gym trainer was caught with an illegal weapon near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24.

A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The accused, Varinder Singh, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, was arrested following a tip-off. He works as a gym trainer in Dhanas.

One country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Sector 11 police station.

