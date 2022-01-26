Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gyms allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Gyms allowed to reopen at 50% capacity in Ludhiana

It was on January 4 that gyms were closed on account of rising Covid cases; now the state government has ordered reopening of gyms at 50 percent capacity
However, gyms have been allowed to reopen in Ludhiana, but the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am will continue till February 1. (HT File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a major respite to gyms, the state government has ordered opening of gyms at 50 percent capacity. However, the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am will continue till February 1 and educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

It was on January 4 that gyms were closed on account of rising Covid cases. In orders issued on Tuesday, it has been said all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, gyms, sports complexes, museums, zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

The closure of gyms had led to a huge outcry among the gym owners, who have been ruing losses ever since the Covid pandemic began.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP