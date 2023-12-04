Haemodialysis: PGIMER initiative filters myths from facts

During the first of PGIMER series “Janta Ka Saath-PGI Ka Haath”, patients and caregivers shared their experiences to dispel common misconceptions and myths about haemodialysis.

‘Janta Ka Saath-PGI Ka Haath’ is the initiative that aims to have common platform for general public, patients and care givers. (HT FILE)

The programme, conducted on December 2, at the APC auditorium of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), addressed the fears and concerns regarding long-term dialysis among patients and their care givers. The patients underscored that normal social, productive and functional life is possible while being on dialysis.

Rajiv Sahai, a marketing manager who travels frequently, seamlessly manages his haemodialysis routine. He has been undergoing haemodialysis for 12 years. Additionally, two retired PGIMER employees in their late 60s shared insights from their experience of being on dialysis for seven years.

Gaurav Pradeep, a software engineer, shared his 27 years journey of living with kidney failure. Initially, he was on dialysis, then underwent kidney transplantation which functioned for 12 years and then he was back on dialysis. After undergoing haemodialysis in hospital setting for six years, in 2018 he moved to home haemodialysis. Pradeep’s wife shared the emotional journey of a care giver from an initial apprehension and anxiety to gradual adjustment and acceptance.

The “Janta Ka Saath-PGI Ka Haath” initiative aims to have a common platform for general public, patients and care givers to clear their doubts.

Apart from them, the programme also featured nephrologists, dialysis technicians and nursing professionals.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal emphasised that the institute owed its current stature to its “patients”.