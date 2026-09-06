Haibowal e-bus depot nears completion, work to finish in a month: Civic body

The Haibowal electric bus depot is 70% complete and is expected to be ready in a month, while work on the second depot at Ghora Road remains at an initial stage amid land acquisition issues, municipal corporation officials said.

The central government will procure 1,000 e-buses under the programme, of which 100 will be allotted to Ludhiana. (HT File)

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The two depots are being developed to support the city’s planned fleet of 100 electric buses under a Centre-sponsored programme and construction of the Haibowal depot began around three months ago.

The central government will procure 1,000 e-buses under the programme, of which 100 will be allotted to Ludhiana. Each depot will have a charging station capable of charging 30 buses at a time.

Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “The power substation for the charging station, bus sheds for 30 e-buses, a maintenance workshop and the administrative building has been completed. Flooring work is currently under way, after which the remaining finishing work will be taken up.”

On the Gora Road depot, Gupta said the civic body was still facing issues related to land acquisition, although work on some parts of the project had commenced.

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{{^usCountry}} The Finance and Contracts Committee of the municipal corporation cleared the installation of charging stations for both depots at its meeting on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Finance and Contracts Committee of the municipal corporation cleared the installation of charging stations for both depots at its meeting on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The introduction of the electric buses is aimed at providing a cleaner public transport option in the city and reducing vehicular pollution. The service is also expected to provide an alternative mode of transport and help ease congestion on the city’s roads.