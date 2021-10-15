Half way through October, Chandigarh tricity’s dengue cases already double than last year’s tally

While the tricity has got a breather from the raging Covid-19 pandemic, its dengue cases this year have already doubled compared to last year.

Only half way through October, tricity’s dengue infections have shot up to 1,718, a 111% spike from the 814 cases last year, and 155% higher than 673 cases reported in 2019.

Through these years, Mohali remains the worst-hit. The district has reported 1,161 cases so far this year, compared to 303 in Chandigarh and 254 in Panchkula.

Among these, 99 dengue cases surfaced in Mohali on Thursday, 31 in Chandigarh and 25 in Panchkula.

Mohali has also recorded 10 suspected deaths this year, including one on Thursday, while the toll remains zero in the UT and Panchkula.

Last year, Mohali saw 471 infections, the UT 265 and Panchkula 286. The numbers were much lower in 2019, when the three areas logged 254, 78 and 33 cases, respectively.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “A spurt in dengue cases is seen every four years. Most of the cases are being reported from Mohali city, including Phases 7, 10 and 11, and other urban areas in Kurali, Dera Bassi and Kharar, reflecting residents’ apathy towards the severity of the disease. Health teams have surveyed 1.7 lakh houses since March and slapped fines on over 3,000 violators.”

Covid arrangements to the rescue

Buckling under the sudden surge, government hospitals in Chandigarh have started utilising their near-empty Covid wards for the treatment of dengue patients, most of whom are being referred from the tricity and other states.

“On an average, 50 patients, suffering from fever and similar symptoms, are getting admitted in the paediatric and medicine emergency wards daily. Currently over 200 patients are admitted, while the medicine emergency has only 30 beds. So they are being treated in Covid wards. Despite the patient load, we are ensuring proper treatment and have made arrangements for adequate platelets in blood banks,” said Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Dr Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “The institute is admitting more dengue patients as compared to Covid. The internal medicine department is attending to over 200 patients at present, almost double than its capacity, and most of the patients are suffering from fever. We are also admitting 15-20 confirmed dengue patients daily. Most of them arrive in serious condition, with low platelets.”

Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, too has opened up its Covid wards as against a capacity of 58 beds in the emergency wing, it already has 87 patients, 39 of them suffering from fever.

“Keeping in view the rising fever cases at hospitals, and daily tally of confirmed dengue cases in Chandigarh and the tricity, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 have made available their Covid-reserved beds for dengue patients. We are making every necessary arrangement for patients in government hospitals,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

In Chandigarh, most of the confirmed dengue cases are being reported from Daria, Hallomajra, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran and other congested areas. “Dengue-causing larvae are being found in mostly residential areas, especially in colonies, said Garg.

Cases may recede with drop in temperature

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said with consistent drop in temperature, the dengue cases may also start waning within a week. “Meanwhile, we are not turning away any patient at the civil hospital and are attending to every case promptly. We have also increased the beds to the maximum possible level,” she said.

Mukta added that health department teams were conducting door-to-door survey and issuing notices to households not clearing stagnating water with larvae.

Chandigarh RWAs raise issues with fogging schedule

Members of the Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) have complained about the fogging schedule released by the civic authorities. CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri said, “While posh sectors in the north are always covered, southern sectors are ignored. Various areas, including Sectors 41, 43, 48 and Manimajra are missing in the fogging schedule issued by the administration.”