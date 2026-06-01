Hansi: Showroom manager stabbed to death over personal dispute: Cops

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of four men in Hansi town of Haryana, police said, adding that the incident is suspected to be linked to a personal dispute.

Victim Suraj Jain (HT Photo)

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The victim, Suraj Jain, of Hisar was a manager of a garments showroom in Hansi. Police said Suraj was attacked around 9 pm on Saturday after he was called outside the showroom by a group of youths known to him.

Officials privy to the case said the matter could be related to a girl, as the victim was reportedly in a relationship with a girl who was earlier allegedly associated with one of the accused. The police said they are probing the case from multiple angles. Even the CCTV footage of the incident has been shared on social media platforms.

According to the police, the accused allegedly slapped and dragged Suraj before attacking him with a knife in the stomach. After the attack, the accused fled from the spot in a black SUV. Locals rushed him to the Hansi civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police said that according to preliminary investigation, the accused and the victim were known to each other.

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{{^usCountry}} Hansi sadar police station in-charge Sadanand said an argument broke out between Suraj and his friends, following which he was attacked with a knife. He said three CIA teams have been formed to trace all four accused and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansi sadar police station in-charge Sadanand said an argument broke out between Suraj and his friends, following which he was attacked with a knife. He said three CIA teams have been formed to trace all four accused and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to arrest the suspects. {{/usCountry}}

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