Panchkula night food street: 7 of 8 shops auctioned

The Happiness and Food Street in Sector 5 has gotten of to a strong start as the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday sold seven out of the eight kiosks that were put up for auction.

The project “Happiness and Food Street” is coming up on 1.25 acres earmarked land in Sector 5 in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The shops, measuring 3.05 metre wide and 6.05 metre long were offered for a reserve price of ₹83.7 lakh and earnest money deposit was set at ₹4.1 lakh.

Kiosk number 11 was sold for ₹1.62 crore, meanwhile Kiosk number 2 was not included in auction, as it did not get sufficient response.

Kiosk number 11 received the highest bid of ₹1.62 crore, meanwhile Kiosk number 2 was not included in the auction, as it did not get sufficient response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous auction held in August last year, HSVP had managed to sell kiosk number 13 and 19.

The project “Happiness and Food Street” is coming up on 1.25 acres in Sector 5. As per the plan, the street will not just offer food but also entertainment points, including a DJ, dance floor and stage for live performances. Before finalising the design, food streets in Japan, US, China were studied.

As many as 40 kiosks will come up at the Happiness and Food Street where 38 kiosks measure 3.05 metre wide and 6.05 metre long, while two kiosks are 6.10 metre wide and 6.10 metre long. As per the specifications, these kiosks will need to have mandatory open space for tandoor and passage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These kiosks will be built by the owners with steel columns and steel/galvanised sheets, preferably thermal insulated.

Moreover, a common open sitting area with patio umbrellas facility will also come up. Two musical fountains will be set up along with decorative lights.

Giving a chance to cultural exploration, the food street will offer Chinese, Thai, Gujarati, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Lucknavi, Hyderabadi, Bengali, Himachali and Mughlai culinary delicacies.

Five shops will be auctioned on May 14 at a reserve price of ₹92 lakh for which the earnest deposit money will be ₹4.6 lakh. All these are corner shops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailee Dogra A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.