‘Harassed’ at Gulmarg, alleges skier, cable car management denies charge

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan, India’s only athlete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, has accused employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC) of “deliberate harassment” after he was allegedly stopped from boarding the Gulmarg gondola for training at the famous ski resort.

In a video posted on social media, Khan said he was in Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, for training when the incident took place.

However, corporation’s managing director Ghulam Jeelani Zargar rejected the charges of harassment, but apologised for any inconvenience caused to the Olympian.

“I am an Indian Olympics Team athlete and came back from the world championship. I had been skiing in Gulmarg for the past 5-6 days along with two athletes who are training with me,” Khan said.

He said some employees of the Gulmarg cable car corporation questioned him whether he had a licence to take people up the slope. “I told them that I have licence number 6 and I am taking these athletes along to train there. However, they sought proof,” he added.

Khan said the employees neither sought a clarification from their officer nor they allowed him in to clarify. “I had no information to bring the licence. They thought I was a fraud, but I think they did it deliberately because I have known this person for many years. They harassed me, which was very unpleasant. They made me wait for 55 minutes and did not allow me to go in,” he claimed.

Khan said he found the entire episode “suspicious”. “I may be facing this because I am representing India,” he claimed. “I have cut my training short. I will continue it in Europe. I am disappointed and won’t plan any such training in future here,” Khan said.

Zargar, meanwhile, said Khan was not harassed and the incident happened because there was a change of staff members, who could not recognise the athlete.

“The staff politely asked him for a pass (licences used by guides) and it was just a matter of 5-10 minutes. That staff member is not regularly posted at the Gulmarg gondola,” Zargar added.

Zargar said he has already talked to Khan and would be enquiring further about the issue on Monday.

The 32-year-old athlete from Baramulla district had made history last year when he recorded the best-ever finish by an Indian in giant slalom at the Olympics by finishing 45th. He could not finish his slalom event on February 16 when he veered off course in the final stretch.

