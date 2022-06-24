Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harassed by employer, man ends life in Punjab’s Kurali
chandigarh news

Harassed by employer, man ends life in Punjab’s Kurali

Deceased’s brother alleges that his employer had accused him of not giving printed receipts to the buyers and imposed a penalty of ₹40,000, of which his brother had already paid ₹35,000; but the employer had been harassing him to pay ₹40,000 more
The 32-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house on Siswan Road in Kurali on Thursday, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Piqued by the alleged harassment at the hands of his employer, a 32-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house on Siswan Road in Kurali on Thursday, police said.

In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s brother said his brother was an employee of Jolly Enterprises, Ghanauli, Rupnagar.

He alleged that recently, the company’s owner had accused him of not giving printed receipts to the buyers and imposed a penalty of 40,000, of which his brother had already paid 35,000. But the owner had been harassing him to pay 40,000 more, which pushed him to take the extreme step.

On his complaint, the Kurali police booked the deceased’s employer under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal code. The deceased is survived by his mother and a younger brother.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP