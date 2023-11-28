Harbhajan Singh pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on” on Tuesday paid a visit to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and paid obeisance before the goddess at the three peaked shrine.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on” on Tuesday paid a visit to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra and paid obeisance before the goddess at the three peaked shrine. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I feel lucky to be here to pay obeisance and seek blessings of the Mother,” he told reporters at Tarakote Marg just before embarking upon his pilgrimage.

Talking about the stadium, Singh said, “The ground was very good and so were the facilities. The people were enthusiastic because cricket (international) was played here after many years. Though we lost the match, but the people enjoyed the game.”

On India’s defeat in the ODI Cricket World Cup finals, Singh said, “In a fight between two wrestlers, one has to lose. Our team did win 10 consecutive matches but lost to the Aussies in the final because that was not our day. Victory and defeat are part of the game. Australia played very well on that day”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘turbanotor’ on Monday evening played at the Legends’ League T20 cricket tourney at Maulana Azad Stadium here.

His team—Manipal Tigers, however, lost to the Southern Superstars in a low scoring match on a low and slow track.

Batting first Manipal Tigers had scored a paltry 124 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs, which Southern Superstars chased by losing five wickets. Southpaw Pawan Negi blasted 11-ball 25 that steered Superstars to victory in the final over.