Harsimrat for SC-monitored probe into Lakhimpuri deaths

Chandigarh

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri farmer killings, even as she called for the immediate dismissal of Union minister for state of Home Affairs Ajay Mishra.

Harsimrat was interacting with the media following the visit of a high-level delegation of party leaders to Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. She was accompanied by the committee members, including Balwinder Singh Bhundur and Bikram Singh Majithia.

The former Union minister said the victim families of farmers, who had been crushed to death by the union minister’s son Ashish Mishra, did not have any hope for justice from the Uttar Pradesh government.

“It is clear that justice cannot be done in the case till the Union minister of state is not dismissed. I fail to understand why he has not been dismissed till now. In fact, a case should have been registered against Ajay Mishra on September 25 when he incited people to commit violence against peacefully protesting farmers” she said.

She said Ajay Mishra had compounded his crime after his son crushed four farmers and a journalist under his vehicle by stating that the vehicle was being stone pelted and that the driver lost control.

“This version has also been discredited now following live videos of the entire incident. Ajay Mishra should be booked under Section 120 (b) for inciting the violence and trying to divert the investigation. The central government must follow the edict of winning the ‘vishwas’ of everyone, particularly the victim families,” she said.