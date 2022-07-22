Harsimrat questions absence of representatives from Punjab in MSP panel

Chandigarh : Bathinda member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the NDA government had discriminated against Punjab by keepings its farmers, government and agricultural experts out of the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and even changed the aim and intentions of the panel which would lead to further discontentment.

Speaking on the committee on MSP during the day’s proceedings of Parliament, she protested against the manner in which representatives of Punjab, including its farm, government and agricultural experts, had been kept out of the committee even though Punjabis had been in the forefront of the farmers’ protest, which forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

Harsimrat also questioned how the aim of the committee had been changed even though the Union government had given a written assurance while withdrawing the farm laws that a forthcoming committee would legalise farmers’ right to MSP.

“The committee formed on July 12, however, has removed this clause altogether and changed it to make MSP more effective and transparent,” she added, objecting to the composition of the committee, saying the former agricultural secretary, who was the architect of the erstwhile black laws, had been made its chairman and that the member (agriculture) of NITI Ayog, who had resolutely defended the scrapped farm laws was also its member.

Sandhwan hits out at Centre

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday hit out at the Centre for keeping the “food bowl of the nation” out of the committee on MSP.

Sandhwan said that without Punjab, there can never be any discussion on any aspect of agriculture. Keeping Punjab away from the so-called committee is yet another ploy to instigate Punjab, he said in a statement.

Sounding a stern warning, the speaker said Punjabis know how to resolutely stand in the face of oppression, arrogance and injustice.

Questioning the relevance of any committee on MSP without Punjab, Sandhwan said the announcement is just aimed at political posturing without any tangible will to make MSP a legal right for our farmers.