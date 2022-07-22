Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Harsimrat questions absence of representatives from Punjab in MSP panel
Speaking on the committee on MSP during the day’s proceedings of Parliament, Harsimrat protested against the manner in which representatives of Punjab, including its farm, government and agricultural experts, had been kept out of the committee
Published on Jul 22, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Speaking on the committee on MSP during the day’s proceedings of Parliament, she protested against the manner in which representatives of Punjab, including its farm, government and agricultural experts, had been kept out of the committee even though Punjabis had been in the forefront of the farmers’ protest, which forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.

Harsimrat also questioned how the aim of the committee had been changed even though the Union government had given a written assurance while withdrawing the farm laws that a forthcoming committee would legalise farmers’ right to MSP.

“The committee formed on July 12, however, has removed this clause altogether and changed it to make MSP more effective and transparent,” she added, objecting to the composition of the committee, saying the former agricultural secretary, who was the architect of the erstwhile black laws, had been made its chairman and that the member (agriculture) of NITI Ayog, who had resolutely defended the scrapped farm laws was also its member.

Sandhwan hits out at Centre

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday hit out at the Centre for keeping the “food bowl of the nation” out of the committee on MSP.

Sandhwan said that without Punjab, there can never be any discussion on any aspect of agriculture. Keeping Punjab away from the so-called committee is yet another ploy to instigate Punjab, he said in a statement.

Sounding a stern warning, the speaker said Punjabis know how to resolutely stand in the face of oppression, arrogance and injustice.

Questioning the relevance of any committee on MSP without Punjab, Sandhwan said the announcement is just aimed at political posturing without any tangible will to make MSP a legal right for our farmers.

