Harsimrat questions absence of representatives from Punjab in MSP panel
Chandigarh : Bathinda member of Parliament (MP) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the NDA government had discriminated against Punjab by keepings its farmers, government and agricultural experts out of the committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and even changed the aim and intentions of the panel which would lead to further discontentment.
Speaking on the committee on MSP during the day’s proceedings of Parliament, she protested against the manner in which representatives of Punjab, including its farm, government and agricultural experts, had been kept out of the committee even though Punjabis had been in the forefront of the farmers’ protest, which forced the government to withdraw the farm laws.
Harsimrat also questioned how the aim of the committee had been changed even though the Union government had given a written assurance while withdrawing the farm laws that a forthcoming committee would legalise farmers’ right to MSP.
“The committee formed on July 12, however, has removed this clause altogether and changed it to make MSP more effective and transparent,” she added, objecting to the composition of the committee, saying the former agricultural secretary, who was the architect of the erstwhile black laws, had been made its chairman and that the member (agriculture) of NITI Ayog, who had resolutely defended the scrapped farm laws was also its member.
Sandhwan hits out at Centre
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Thursday hit out at the Centre for keeping the “food bowl of the nation” out of the committee on MSP.
Sandhwan said that without Punjab, there can never be any discussion on any aspect of agriculture. Keeping Punjab away from the so-called committee is yet another ploy to instigate Punjab, he said in a statement.
Sounding a stern warning, the speaker said Punjabis know how to resolutely stand in the face of oppression, arrogance and injustice.
Questioning the relevance of any committee on MSP without Punjab, Sandhwan said the announcement is just aimed at political posturing without any tangible will to make MSP a legal right for our farmers.
-
Punjab guv writes to CM, seeks report on scholarship for SC students
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit sent a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann after the National Commission for Scheduled Caste said that around two-lakh students dropped out of college due to non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme. “If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of SC students and grave injustice to them,” the governor wrote.
-
Doctors at Era’s medical college in Lucknow correct spinal deformity
Doctors of the Era's Lucknow Medical College and Hospital successfully corrected spinal deformity in a 23-year-old male patient. “The patient admitted on July 6 had D9 and D10 vertebrae fused along with neurological involvement of his both lower limbs. A kyphotic deformity of his spine was noticed by the parents at the age of 6-months and which gradually kept progressing,” said Dr Abhinav Kumar Srivastava-consultant spinal surgeon.
-
Cops bust jobs-abroad racket, 4 held in Lucknow
Police on Thursday arrested four persons from Vibhuti Khand area and subsequently claimed to have unearthed an emigration racket that was operating from the state capital. The police also seized passports with visas of 23 youths and several other incriminating documents from their office near Kathauta crossing that was functional for past three months. Those arrested were identified as gang leader Javed Iqbal, 36, Manjesh Kumar Dubey, 23, Pupshpendra Kumar, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 27.
-
Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held
The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday. Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night.
-
Themed food trail, river museum and art gallery to come up at Curzon bridge in Prayagraj before Mahakumbh 2025
The historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau Curzon Bridge built over the Ganga will be made a grand tourist attraction before the Mahakumbh 2025. Officials said a themed food trail would be developed on the rail route of the bridge. It will have stalls decorated in special designs offering local delicacies. The proposal aimed to highlight the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of Sangam city. All this would be shown digitally, they added.
