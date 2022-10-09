Haryana 1st state to implement PPP model in the country: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Haryana is the first state in the country to implement the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) that has enabled his government to reach out to the actual beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Khattar made the comments while apprising a delegation of the Maharashtra government about the flagship scheme that has made Haryana a role model for the entire country.

“Through PPP, benefits of all the welfare schemes are being ensured by identifying the actual needy families and ineligible beneficiaries who were taking undue advantage of various government schemes,” he said.

The Maharashtra delegation included revenue, animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, ports and mining minister Dada Bhuse, additional chief secretary, rural development Rajesh Kumar, principal secretary, relief and rehabilitation Aseem Kumar Gupta, secretary to deputy chief minister Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, officer on special duty to chief minister Dr. Anand Madia.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on PPP about the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR), the implementation strategy, institutional mechanisms for PPP implementation, the pro-active welfare services through PPP and benefits and outcomes realised under PPP.

The chief minister said that today, the Central government is ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes to the general public through the Aadhaar card.

“Going a step further, the state government while considering the family as one unit, launched the flagship scheme of Parivar Pehchan Patra. PPP created a unique ID for every family residing in the state,” he said.

The chief minister said that today in Haryana, the benefits of all the welfare government schemes are being given through PPP only.