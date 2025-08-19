Haryana: 2 minor sisters shot at in Jind

Two minor sisters were injured after a group of armed men fired at them in Jind’s Safidon town on Sunday night, police said Monday. Identified as Tarannum, 13 and her younger sister Jasmeen, 10, both are said to be critical. They were asleep when the assailants barged in. The police are searching for the suspects.

The assailants managed to flee and the girls were rushed to the Jind civil hospital from where they were referred to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Girls’ grandfather Noor Hasan said his son Naushad had a dispute with Sonu, Mitta, Rahul and Ajay, residents of Singhana, and Biru and Satish from Adarsh Colony in Safidon. Hasan said the accused were forcing Naushad to withdraw the complaint. The Safidon police have registered a murder bid case besides slapping various sections of the Arms Act against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab them, cops said.