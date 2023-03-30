Haryana achieves 100% electrification of rail network

Indian Railways has completed 100% electrification of the existing broad gauge rail network of 1,701 km in Haryana, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The Union railway minister, in a tweet, said Haryana had completed 100% electrification of the existing broad gauge rail network. (HT File)

The minister shared the information on Twitter in a video featuring the Kumbhawas Mundhalia Dabri railway station from the New Delhi-Jaipur rail section, showing an old steam engine propelled passenger train and the new electric locomotive train.

Railway officials said the development will help improve rail connectivity of the northern states to the national capital through the Amritsar-New Delhi section as well as boost the speed of trains in the region

The electrification will also result in savings on account of reduced line haul cost, heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating and maintenance cost of electric loco, energy efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

“Further, the new broad gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways’ policy of 100% electrified network,” the statement further read.

The announcement also invited commendation from Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who congratulated Haryana for the milestone on social media. “Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment,” the PM tweeted.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the prime minister and the railway minister for the development in an official statement, saying, “On behalf of Haryanvis, I thank you for the consistent efforts of the railway minister for this significant achievement that will continue to benefit the people of the state and the environment. This milestone has been possible due to the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

Haryana state’s territory falls in Northern, North Central and North Western Railway’s jurisdiction with Ambala, Panipat, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Hisar, Rewari, Rohtak and Bhiwani being major railway junctions.

Some of the prominent trains passing through Haryana state, the Kalka Shatabdi Express, Himalayan Queen, Kalka Mail, Paschim Express, Golden Temple Mail and Kalinga Utkal Express, facilitate convenient connectivity for the region.