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Haryana advances 21 key deregulation reforms to boost ease of doing biz

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal informed that another 15 reforms are currently under implementation across departments.

Published on: Jul 21, 2026 08:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana has emerged as one of the leading states in the Centre’s compliance reduction and deregulation initiative, with 21 of the 28 priority reforms either approved or under implementation to make the regulatory environment simpler, faster and more business-friendly, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

Haryana advances 21 key deregulation reforms to boost ease of doing biz
Haryana advances 21 key deregulation reforms to boost ease of doing biz

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who reviewed the progress of Phase-2 of the compliance reduction and deregulation exercise, directed all departments to expedite implementation of the remaining reforms and ensure timely uploading of documentary evidence on the portal so that Haryana’s progress is accurately reflected at the national level.

Rastogi said that the Centre’s deregulation cell has already approved six major reform areas, including faster power connections, liberalised regulations for shops and commercial establishments, improved turnaround time under the single-window system, an auto-appeal mechanism under the Right to Services framework, enhanced environmental clearance processes and improved access to testing facilities for MSMEs.

Commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal informed that another 15 reforms are currently under implementation across departments. These include liberalised land-use norms, greater flexibility in industrial plot management, simplified building approvals, adoption of global fire safety standards, streamlined healthcare licensing, digitisation of state laws and regulations and measures to strengthen Haryana’s investment ecosystem.

The town and country planning department informed that nearly 70% of Haryana’s geographical area, lying outside controlled zones, does not require change of land use (CLU) permission for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural use. The department is also moving towards system-generated CLU approvals in conforming zones without human intervention.

 
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