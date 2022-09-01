Haryana airports development corporation to work on Amritsar-Kolkata corridor project

: The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to a proposal after which the Haryana airports development corporation will not only carry out the development works of airports/airstrips/helipads in the state but it will also take up projects under the Centre’s Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor project scheme under a joint venture.

On July 7, 2017, the Haryana government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Union ministry of civil aviation and airports authority of India to implement the government of India’s regional connectivity scheme.

Haryana is also working on a proposal to develop Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMC) in the city side area of Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar under the Amritsar- Kolkata Industrial Corridor Project (AKIC) scheme of the Centre.

The IMC project will be implemented through a joint venture between the Civil Aviation Department and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd.

The primary objectives behind setting up the corporation are to implement the airport projects/joint-venture projects of the state government for the purpose of establishing and operating Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar and other airfields of Haryana.

The corporation will also assist to design, construct, operate and maintain the airports, besides purchasing/ procuring/acquiring land for renovating, expansion and managing the Airports, an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Council of Ministers will hold its another meeting, chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday in Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said. ENDS