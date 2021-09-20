Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana allows colleges, polytechnics to open; no decision on residential varsities yet
chandigarh news

Haryana allows colleges, polytechnics to open; no decision on residential varsities yet

Haryana will soon be releasing guidelines on reopening colleges, polytechnics; residential varsities asked to ensure full vaccination of all students and faculty members
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Haryana has, however, not allowed residential varsities to open for physical classes, these are to continue with online classes till October 15. (Getty Images)

Haryana government on Sunday allowed colleges and polytechnics to re-open for students even though the decision to start physical classes in residential universities will be taken on October 15 after assessing the Covid -19 situation.

While extending the lockdown, Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana, till October 14, the state government said the higher education and technical education departments will release guidelines regarding reopening of colleges and polytechnics.

The vice-chancellors (VCs) of residential universities were directed to continue with online classes till October 15, after which the decision on reopening will be taken. “In the meanwhile, the university administration may strive to ensure to get all students and faculty members fully vaccinated,” chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said in an order.

As per the order, all relaxations like the opening of restaurants, bars, malls, clubhouses and shops permitted earlier will continue.

