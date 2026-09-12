Haryana: Ambala ring road project to ease traffic on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

The six-lane Ambala ring road project, built at a cost of ₹691 crore, is about to enhance connectivity in the region and provide much respite to commuters’ woes on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij said the ring road project will prove to be a milestone in Ambala’s infrastructure history and will push Ambala toward becoming a metropolitan city. (HT)

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Officials said, the work on the project, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is nearly 90 % complete and likely to be finished by the end of this year.

Apart from the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway which is part of the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, the 40-km long ring road will also link four other highways including Ambala-Kala Amb, Ambala-Saha, Ambala-Hisar and Ambala-Shamli.

Ambala is the entry point of North India and is also home to the Indian Army’s Kharga Corps, Air Force Station, Chief Post Master General and Ambala Cantt railway station, one of the largest junctions in the region.

On an average, more than 30,000 heavy vehicles pass through Ambala every day and double that number of private vehicles, particularly during the peak tourist summer season in Himachal Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that the project will help bypass traffic going through Ambala Cantt and Ambala city, reducing accidents, congestion and travel time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that the project will help bypass traffic going through Ambala Cantt and Ambala city, reducing accidents, congestion and travel time. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the design, vehicles coming from Chandigarh, Punjab or Himachal Pradesh heading towards Delhi, Yamunanagar or Uttar Pradesh (UP) and other destinations will be able to use the ring road, starting at Sadhopur village.

Likewise, vehicles coming from UP, Yamunanagar, and Paonta Sahib will be able to travel directly towards Punjab, Chandigarh and Kaithal-Hisar without entering the city’s congested areas.

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij said the ring road project will prove to be a milestone in Ambala’s infrastructure history and will push Ambala toward becoming a metropolitan city.

“The six lane ring road is being built at a cost of about ₹691 crore. For this ambitious project, a total of 657 acres of land from 30 villages have been acquired, including 27 villages in Haryana and three in Punjab. In addition, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is carving out some sectors along the ring road,” the minister said.

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“I have recently inspected the project, which is underway at a faster pace. 90% of the work is completed and I have been told that remaining will get complete by December. The goal is to complete the ring road as quickly as possible and dedicate it to the public,” he added.