Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday said that the state ranks among the leading performers in the country in delivering government services to citizens within a stipulated time frame.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that governance should not remain confined to procedures alone, but must be based on tangible outcomes. (HT Photo)

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Speaking at Lok Bhawan on the occasion of the release of the Haryana Right to Service Commission’s annual report for 2024–25, Haryana governor appreciated the ‘Auto Appeal System’ implemented by the government, under which once the stipulated time period lapses, an application is automatically converted into an appeal and brought to the notice of higher authorities for resolution.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that governance should not remain confined to procedures alone, but must be based on tangible outcomes.

Ghosh said that grievance redressal is a key pillar of democracy where every citizen should receive a timely and meaningful response and where technology and good governance together become powerful tools for public service. He said that effective governance is based on transparency, accountability, and time-bound delivery of services.

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{{^usCountry}} On this occasion, the chief commissioner of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, TC Gupta stated that over the past 12 years the Commission has established a strong and reliable system in the field of time-bound delivery of citizen services. He said that at the time of the Commission’s establishment in 2014, the appeal process was entirely manual, which caused unnecessary complications for common citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On this occasion, the chief commissioner of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, TC Gupta stated that over the past 12 years the Commission has established a strong and reliable system in the field of time-bound delivery of citizen services. He said that at the time of the Commission’s establishment in 2014, the appeal process was entirely manual, which caused unnecessary complications for common citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “To address this challenge, the Commission developed an innovative system like the Auto Appeal System (AAS), which has now become an effective model of good governance,” he said. So far, 27,43,481 appeals and revisions have been registered, out of which 26,98,634 cases have been resolved with 98% disposal rate, reflecting Commission’s effective functioning, said Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To address this challenge, the Commission developed an innovative system like the Auto Appeal System (AAS), which has now become an effective model of good governance,” he said. So far, 27,43,481 appeals and revisions have been registered, out of which 26,98,634 cases have been resolved with 98% disposal rate, reflecting Commission’s effective functioning, said Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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