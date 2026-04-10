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Haryana among top states in ensuring timely delivery of govt services to residents: Guv

Speaking at Lok Bhawan on the occasion of the release of the Haryana Right to Service Commission’s annual report for 2024–25, Haryana governor appreciated the ‘Auto Appeal System’ implemented by the government, under which once the stipulated time period lapses

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday said that the state ranks among the leading performers in the country in delivering government services to citizens within a stipulated time frame.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that governance should not remain confined to procedures alone, but must be based on tangible outcomes. (HT Photo)

Speaking at Lok Bhawan on the occasion of the release of the Haryana Right to Service Commission’s annual report for 2024–25, Haryana governor appreciated the ‘Auto Appeal System’ implemented by the government, under which once the stipulated time period lapses, an application is automatically converted into an appeal and brought to the notice of higher authorities for resolution.

The governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that governance should not remain confined to procedures alone, but must be based on tangible outcomes.

Ghosh said that grievance redressal is a key pillar of democracy where every citizen should receive a timely and meaningful response and where technology and good governance together become powerful tools for public service. He said that effective governance is based on transparency, accountability, and time-bound delivery of services.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana among top states in ensuring timely delivery of govt services to residents: Guv
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana among top states in ensuring timely delivery of govt services to residents: Guv
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