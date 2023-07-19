Haryana appoints Rajeev Arora as quality assurance authority chairperson

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed former IAS officer, Rajeev Arora as chairperson of quality assurance authority (QAA) for a period of three years. As per an order issued by the finance department, the rank of QAA chairperson shall be that of additional chief secretary (ACS). Arora who retired as ACS, health and Home is also co-chair in a high-level expert group constituted by the Union health ministry to facilitate transforming the National Control of Disease Control (NCDC) as a premier international of prevention and control of disease.

The Haryana government on Wednesday appointed former IAS officer, Rajeev Arora as chairperson of quality assurance authority (QAA) for a period of three years. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana council of ministers had in April approved setting up of the quality assurance authority in the finance department to improve quality control systems, eradicate corruption and enhance quality control for engineering works. The authority shall consist of a chairperson and two members.

The authority will establish and notify norms and standards for quality and its management in engineering works and will notify norms and standards for accreditation of quality testing laboratories and centres. It will accredit quality testing laboratories and centres on the basis of standards and monitor their integrity in the quality testing process and will establish norms and standards for internal quality assurance in engineering works carried out by state government departments implementing engineering works and organisations owned and controlled by the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}