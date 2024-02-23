Haryana assembly: AIIMS Rewari to be commissioned by Nov 2025: Govt

The Haryana government on Thursday informed the assembly that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Rewari “is expected to be commissioned by November 2025” even as the foundation stone of the 750-bed hospital complex was laid on February 16. Anil Vij, medical education minister, said the medical institution will start functioning by November 2025. In a written reply, Vij said that while addressing a public meeting in Bawal of Rewari district in July 2015, the chief minister had made an announcement regarding setting up of AIIMS in Rewari. (HT File Photo)

The state government tabled a detailed statement about AIIMS Rewari in response to a calling attention notice of Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao, who wondered how the hospital complex will be commissioned by November 2025, the construction work of which “has not started till now.”

It will be a 100 MBBS-seat medical college with a 60-seat nursing college and a 30-bed AYUSH block.

“How will you set up this hospital without funds? The Rewari AIIMS was announced in 2015 and foundation stone was laid after nine years. How will you construct such a huge hospital complex by November 2025,” Rao asked, pointing out that only ₹300 crore has been allocated for AIIMS Rewari.

“Recently, a CAG report stated that at least ₹3,000 crore will be required to set up any AIIMS....it will take years to build AIIMS in Rewari.”

The matter was taken up with the Centre and state government earmarked about 200-acre land in Manethi village of Rewari for setting up AIIMS. However, this land was found to be in Aravali plantation area and forest advisory committee (FAC) of the Union minister of environment did not approve the proposal.

Finally, a total of 210-acre land was identified in village Majra Mustal Bhalkhi, Rewari.

He said the entire land has been purchased at the rate of ₹40 lakh per acre (149 acre belongs to private owners and 60 acre is gram panchayat land).

“The AIIMS is being established at a total cost of ₹1,646 crore, including ₹1,221 crore construction cost. The AIIMS is expected to be commissioned by November 2025,” Vij said.

As the Congress leaders said November 2025 deadline appeared impractical, Vij hit back saying: “ Don’t worry. Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai.”