Haryana assembly building: Punjab, Haryana spar anew over Centre’s move

The war of words between Punjab and Haryana over allotment of land for construction of latter’s assembly building in Chandigarh escalated on Friday, with both sides once again strongly claiming their right over the Union territory. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and education minister Harjot Singh Bains address the mediapersons in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

This comes after the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change reportedly granted clearance paving way for the allotment of 10 acres of land in Chandigarh to Haryana for construction of its assembly building. The Haryana government has offered 12 acres of land in Panchkula in exchange for 10 acres of land near IT Park Road in Chandigarh. At present, Punjab and Haryana share the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The AAP government vocalised its opposition to the Centre’s move by submitting a memorandum to governor Gulab Chand Kataria. “Chandigarh solely belongs to Punjab and not an inch of land will be allowed to be given to Haryana for the construction of its assembly building in the UT,” an AAP delegation led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asserted in the memorandum.

Haryana was quick to hit back, with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini asking the AAP not to indulge in “petty politics” over the issue.

Kataria is also the administrator of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of both Punjab and Haryana. Haryana was carved out as a separate state in 1966 and since then Chandigarh has been a bone of contention between the two states. Subsequent accords and even interventions by the Centre have failed to break the logjam between two states.

After meeting the governor, Cheema told reporters, “Chandigarh is Punjab’s capital, and no other state has the right to build its assembly building here.” He said the matter was of immense significance for Punjab and its rightful claim over the city. “Our government is strongly opposed to any attempt to allot land in the city for the construction of Haryana’s legislative assembly,” the AAP leader said, adding, “When Haryana was carved out as a separate state, it was made clear that it would make its own capital and assembly.”

Cheema said that for six decades, Haryana failed to have its capital or build its Vidhan Sabha in the state and it was now laying claim on Punjab’s capital. “They should make their Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula,” he added. He also alleged that previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments had failed to safeguard Punjab’s interests or take a firm stand on this issue, allowing the situation to become more complex over time.

“We will not allow any further erosion of Punjab’s rights. Punjab is a state known for its sacrifices for the nation, and we will continue to fight for what is rightfully ours,” he added.

Saini, however, said Haryana too has right over Chandigarh. “I want to tell the leaders of Punjab that Haryana is Punjab’s younger brother. Why are they spoiling the brotherhood?” “To serve their political interests, first they stopped our SYL water. People of Punjab are our brothers, they also want that water should be given to Haryana. But they do dirty politics. First they stopped SYL water and now they are raking up Vidhan Sabha issue,” Saini asserted.

“I want to tell Bhagwant Mann that he should procure crops of farmers, which he is not doing, he is not giving MSP, he only wants to divert public attention by saying they will not allow Vidhan Sabha to come up here,” the Haryana CM added.

The then Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had raised the demand for a separate assembly building during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur on July 9, 2022, following which Union home minister Amit Shah had announced the allocation of land. The Chandigarh administration then decided to allot 10 acres to Haryana government, by trading a 12-acre chunk in bordering Panchkula, for construction of the state assembly building. The UT administration proposal was later stopped citing environment and forest clearance.

Soon after Khattar’s demand, Mann had also sought a piece of land in Chandigarh from the Centre for a separate Punjab Vidhan Sabha, drawing sharp reactions from the state Opposition which has been accusing CM of “muddying the waters further”. “Mann weakened Punjab’s case by refusing to object to Haryana’s proposal and instead asking for land for an assembly building of its own. The chief minister should have realised that Punjab owns Chandigarh before making any such request,” said SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.