Haryana assembly polls: Cong on mission to oust BJP govt in state, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the mission to oust the BJP government in the state has started and in the upcoming assembly elections, Congress will storm into power with absolute majority. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Announcing a ‘three-month’ mission ahead of the scheduled assembly polls in October, Hooda on Sunday addressed party workers at Narnaul in Mahendergarh.

Hooda said that the Congress will win all the nine assembly seats in the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary constituency as the BJP has completely ignored the region in the last 10 years.

“BJP has ignored the Ahirwal region in the last ten years. BJP has ignored the demands of the area on every issue, from development to water. Despite the BJP government at the Centre and in the state, they failed to implement the Supreme Court’s decision on the Satluj-Yamuna link canal, which would have proved to be a lifeline for Southern Haryana. During the Congress tenure, the Hansi-Butana canal was constructed to bring water to the state, but when the matter went to the court, the BJP did not even defend it,” he added.

The former CM slammed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation. He said that Haryana has become number one in crime.

“All sections of people want to bring Congress back to power in Haryana so that development works can be carried out. When the Congress government is formed, we will provide healthcare insurance up to ₹25 lakh to all state residents, restore old-pension scheme, ₹6,000 per month pension to elderly people and 300 units of electricity free,” Hooda added.

He announced that 2 lakh vacant posts in Haryana will be filled after forming the government in the state. The supporters of local leaders, who are ticket aspirants, raised slogans in favour of their leaders as a show of strength. Hooda said the tickets will be given by high command as per survey reports.